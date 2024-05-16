PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed food drive kicks off Memorial Day weekend

Online donation site is live; community collection drives begin Memorial Day weekend

PSEG Long Island, Island Harvest Food Bank and Stop & Shop are gearing up the fourth annual PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island food drive initiative. The first in-person collection event is slated for Friday, May 24, which is also the kickoff to Memorial Day weekend. The online donation site is currently open for donations at psegliny.com/feedLI .

Collection drives will be set up at seven Stop & Shop supermarkets across Long Island, where community members can donate nonperishable food and essential care items. Any customer who makes an in-person donation will receive a free LED light bulb and a reusable shopping bag.

“We are proud to announce the 2024 kick off of PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island food collection drive to benefit Island Harvest Food Bank,” said David Lyons, interim president and COO, PSEG Long Island. “PSEG Long Island created these events for people to support their neighbors in need in their own communities, and they have been successful thanks to the generosity of Long Islanders. Their kindness in giving to this cause has generated thousands of dollars in online donations and in person contributions of cash, food, pet food and personal care items to help their neighbors. There is hunger in every ZIP code on Long Island, and PSEG Long Island is energized to partner with Island Harvest and Stop & Shop for the fourth year to help families in our communities who need it.”

Hundreds of thousands of Long Island families struggle with hunger and food insecurity throughout the year. During the summer months, there is a significant reduction in food donations to local food banks, pantries and other programs. Compounding the issue, children are not in school where they can receive free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch. In addition, the pandemic and increased inflation continue to strain local food pantries and emergency feeding programs served by Island Harvest.

“We are grateful to have our longtime partner, PSEG Long Island, stand with us and actively support our efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity on Long Island, and its annual Power to Feed Long Island collection event demonstrates that commitment,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, president & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. “We continue to see families struggle to put food on the table while trying to meet other essential monthly financial obligations, and the tremendous support of PSEG Long Island and Stop & Shop, coupled with the generosity of their customers who support Power to Feed Long Island, will help provide much-needed and welcome relief to our Long Island neighbors in need.”

“Stop & Shop’s primary charitable effort is to combat hunger in the communities we serve,” said Daniel Wolk, external communications manager, Stop & Shop. “We are proud to host PSEG Long Island and Island Harvest at our stores throughout the summer in support of the Power to Feed Long Island food drive. By working together, we can help Long Islanders fight food insecurity.”

There will be collection bins and drive-up/drop-off options available at each collection site. This year, there are seven collection events:

Friday, May 24 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 702 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa Saturday, June 8 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 3126 Jericho Tpk., East Northport Friday, June 21 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 3750 Hempstead Tpk., Levittown Friday, July 12 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 260 Pond Path, South Setauket Friday, July 26 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 95 Old Country Rd., Carle Place Friday, Aug. 16 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 3577 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside Friday, Sept. 13 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop & Shop 365 Route 109, West Babylon

Representatives from PSEG Long Island and Island Harvest Food Bank will be available at all locations to provide information on low-income programs and money-saving energy efficiency options.

Island Harvest has a need for specific items, including:

Nonperishable food : Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, rice, pasta, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food (no glass containers please).

: Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, rice, pasta, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food (no glass containers please). Household essentials : Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap.

: Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap. Personal care items : Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths.

: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths. Baby care items: Diapers, wipes, formula, creams, ointments and baby wash.

Additionally, information will be available from PSEG Long Island on electric service payment plans and programs, and ways to save money through energy efficiency options.

For additional information on Power to Feed Long Island, or to make an online monetary donation, visit psegliny.com/feedLI. Island Harvest estimates each dollar donated provides roughly two meals.