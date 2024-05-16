Suffolk D.A.: Huntington attorney indicted a second time for stealing funds from additional client

Daphna Zekaria is Also Facing an Indictment for Allegedly Stealing from Two Prior Clients

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 15 the second indictment of Daphna Zekaria, 54, of Syosset, who is accused of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree for allegedly stealing $150,000 from a third client. Zekaria was previously arrested and arraigned on a separate indictment in December 2023, for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from two other clients.

“Attorneys occupy unique positions of trust within our community,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will not tolerate attorneys abusing that trust to unlawfully enrich themselves at the expense of others.”

According to the second indictment, in August 2021, Zekaria, a partner at the Huntington law firm of Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C., was allegedly hired to represent a woman in her divorce and, later, for the sale of her marital home. Between December 29, 2021, and March 4, 2022, Zekaria allegedly received approximately $150,000, which were the proceeds of the sale of her client’s home. Zekaria was to hold the funds in her escrow account to be dispersed when the client’s divorce was finalized. Instead, Zekaria allegedly used the funds for personal and business expenses.