Local veteran, Setauket resident, Michael E. Russell honored

On Saturday, May 4, several elected officials hosted a pancake breakfast to honor the service of local veterans. The first annual pancake breakfast took place at the VFW Post 3054.

The program began with an opening prayer by Chaplin Michael Russell, who was followed by Chaplin David Mann, singing a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

The highlight of the gathering was the moment Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), Assemblyman Ed Flood (R,C-Port Jefferson) and Leg. Nick Caracappa (C-Selden) presented staff Sgt. Michael E. Russell with a state proclamation acknowledging his service and dedication to his community.

Michael Russell was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Toms River, New Jersey. He was enlisted in the United Air Force from 1966-1970 and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Upon his return to the United States, Russell was employed with the Federal Aviation Administration from 1970-1981 until he left there and spent the remainder of his career as Managing Director and Senior Vice President of merged Wall Street firms.

For his service, Russell received two bronze stars and a purple heart.

Throughout his life in the private sector, Russell continued to serve his fellow man. He was a member of the NYS small business administration and the MTA Capital Review Board.

He was commissioner of New York State Cable TV Commission, special assistant to NYS Senate Majority Leader Ralph Marino, a trustee on the SUNY Board of Trustees, the chair of the Committee of SUNY Hospitals and the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council.

Russell also served as a member of the Committee of SUNY Community Colleges, the Committee of Finance and Investments, Committee of Athletics and Four-Year Schools, Committee on Charter Schools, and a member of the Board of Trustees at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital.

Russell is a founding member of Jefferson’s Ferry Continuous Care Facility and was chair of the Transition Team for Suffolk County District Attorney James M. Catterson and a member of the Transition Team for Suffolk County Executive Robert Gaffney.

Russell is married to his wife Barbara Russell and they have three children and six grandchildren.