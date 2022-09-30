PSEG LI monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian

PSEG Long Island is monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian that may impact the service area Saturday through Monday and is following its pre-storm processes to handle any outages that may occur.

The weather front is expected to bring showers during the weekend, followed by wind gusts up to 45 mph, enough to possibly topple trees and bring down branches on wires.

“PSEG Long Island has been carefully tracking the remnants of Ian, and we encourage our customers to prepare,” said Mike Sullivan, vice president of Transmission and Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “As we watch the forecast, we have performed system and logistic checks, and have a full complement of personnel who can jump into storm mode if needed. In the event of any outages, our crews will work to safely restore service as quickly as conditions will allow.”

COVID-19-related storm processes remain in place to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public. To that end, PSEF LI asks that customers remain in their homes when crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with the crews, please practice responsible “physical distancing” and remain at least 6 feet away. For more information about how PSEG Long Island continues to live up to its commitment to safety during the pandemic, please visit www.psegliny.com/covid19.

Customers are asked to note the important storm safety tips below and to visit https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety for additional storm preparation information.

Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Please stay away from them, and do not drive over or stand near them. It is best to maintain a distance of at least 30 feet from a downed power line. To report a downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number at 800-490-0075 or call 911.

Electric current passes easily through water. If you encounter a pool of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Never use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app, our website at www.psegliny.com/outages or with your voice using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app on your smartphone.