Beo String Quartet ‘popped up’ at the Atelier at Flowerfield Sept. 24

On September 24 the Atelier at Flowerfield hosted a “Pop Up” concert featuring the Beo String Quartet. The quartet was presented by the Three Village Chamber Players.

By crafting original music and projects, engaging listeners through entertainment and thoughtful demonstration, collaborating with living composers, performing quartet masterpieces in a wide array of settings, and exploring technology’s capacity as a musical and social tool, Beo is expanding the role of chamber musicians in today’s global culture. Now in its seventh season, Beo has performed over 100 concert works in the US and Europe–including over 45 world premieres.

Music education outreach is essential to the quartet’s vision. Beo has earned a reputation for its thoughtfully-crafted educational shows. Although disguised as entertainment, each show is designed to teach real chamber music skills and a love for classical music to students ranging from complete beginners to pre-professionals. Through its educational tours of elementary, middle, and high schools, short-term residencies at colleges and universities, and its annual residency at Dakota Chamber Music, Beo has shared these unique, engaging experiences with more than 3,500 students to date.

The mission of The Atelier at Flowerfield is to stimulate and enhance appreciation of the arts on Long Island and the greater NY metro area. To learn more about The Atelier at Flowerfield, go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.