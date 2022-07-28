Preservation Long Island to offer guided tours of Joseph Lloyd Manor

Join Curator, Lauren Brincat, and Education & Engagement Director, Andrew Tharler of Preservation Long Island for a special guided tour of the Joseph Lloyd Manor (circa 1767), 1 Lloyd Lane, Lloyd Harbor on Saturday, July 30 or Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will view a new panel exhibition and audiovisual installation centered on Jupiter Hammon’s (1711–before 1806) life and poetry and step into spaces previously closed to the public.

Joseph Lloyd Manor was once the center a 3,000-acre provisioning plantation established in the late 17th century. Hammon was one of the many people of African descent enslaved at the site. Considered the first published African American poet, Hammon authored his most significant writings about the moral conflicts of slavery and freedom at Joseph Lloyd Manor.

*Please note that this tour includes stairs. Only the first floor of the Manor is wheelchair accessible.

Cost is $10, $5 members. Registration is required by calling 631- 692-4664 or by visiting www.preservationlongisland.org.