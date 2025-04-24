Port Jefferson’s annual Easter parade draws in hundreds

1 of 8

By Julianne Mosher

It was an egg-cellent time for all.

With a weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures, Saturday, April 19 was the perfect day to search for some eggs throughout Port Jefferson’s Harborfront Park.

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s annual Easter parade and egg hunt was even more egg-citing this year thanks to hundreds of families who came out to participate. Starting at noon, moms, dads, grandparents and their little ones lined up outside Theatre Three and marched down Main Street in their best Easter attire with baskets in hand with the hopes of finding as many plastic eggs as they could.

Leading the group were members of the chamber and Port Jefferson’s favorite Easter Bunny, Barbara Ransome, director of operations for the chamber. The parade finished up at the Port Jefferson Village Center where tables were set up to trade in found eggs for different prizes and bins to recycle the eggs for next year’s event — an effort to continue being sustainable to the planet.

While the lines were long to hand in the eggs, the line to take a picture with the Easter Bunny was equally as lengthy with kids of all ages ready to smile.

— Photos by Julianne Mosher