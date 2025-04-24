Ward Melville Lady Pats softball team wins on Military Appreciation Day

1 of 6

By Steven Zaitz

The Ward Melville Softball team paid tribute to local military personnel, past and present in a pre-game ceremony on April 19 that was organized by their booster club and hailed as Military Appreciation Day. Before their game against the West Islip Lady Lions, about 15 military members from all branches of service​ took part in a ‘Tribute Walk’ that deployed the girls on both sides of the left field foul line as every honoree was introduced. They marched toward home plate, as their name, rank, branch and citations were announced to the applauding crowd.

Instead of donning their traditional green and gold, the Ward Melville Softball team wore special American flag-themed uniforms for the occasion that made note of the originally scheduled date of April 12. Due to inclement weather, the event was moved up by a week. Ward Melville won the game by a score of 11-1, as Julianna Russ pitched a complete game, striking out nine. The National Anthem was beautifully performed by sophomore infielder Coryn Rizzo and her sister Samantha served as honorary batgirl for the Lady Pats, who have won 4 of their last 5 and improved to 5-4 on the season.

– Photos by Steven Zaitz