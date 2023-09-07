Port Jeff Royals sweep Clippers in three

Port Jeff freshman Ava Reilly returns service. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Thea Mangels from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff co-captain Bianca Nakagawa sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff co-captain Bianca Nakagawa sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior co-captain Olivia Sherman attacks at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Lina DeLeo from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Ava Reilly from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Lina DeLeo sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore McKayla Pollard drops one over the net. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff co-captain Bianca Nakagawa returns for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Ava Reilly sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior co-captain Olivia Sherman from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore McKayla Pollard puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Emma Batter puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore McKayla Pollard battles at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Ava Reilly digs one out for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Lina DeLeo from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Lillianna Swift digs one out for the Royals in their home opener against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon

The Lady Royals of Port Jefferson, the defending class C Long Island Champions, continued their winning ways when they opened their season at home against the Greenport/Southold Clippers Thursday, Aug. 31. 

With Port Jeff handily winning the first two matches, the Clippers wouldn’t go quietly as they threatened late in the third match, trailing by two points in the set and desperately trying to force a game four. 

The Royals settled in for the final few points in the game to sweep Greenport 25-11, 25-9, 25-22 in this League VII matchup.

Senior co-captain Olivia Sherman led the way with 11 kills as sophomore McKayla Pollard had two blocks and five kills. Lina DeLeo, a freshman, killed three. Libero Ava Reilly had 14 digs, and teammate Bianca Nakagawa notched 18 assists.

The Lady Royals retake the court for another home game against Babylon on Sept. 7, with first service scheduled for 5 p.m.

– Photo by Bill Landon

