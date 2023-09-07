Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole cash from a Melville store.

A man allegedly stole approximately $9,100 in cash from an unlocked desk drawer in an office at Melville Wine & Spirits, located at 888 Walt Whitman Road, on August 27 at approximately 4 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.