Wanted for Middle Island Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Middle Island store.

Two men allegedly stole 12 calculators from Walmart, located at 750 Middle Country Road, on August 25 at approximately 10 a.m. The stolen merchandise has a combined value of approximately $1,055.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.