Police seek woman who used stolen credit card at Best Buy in South Setauket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the publics help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a South Setauket business in December.

A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Best Buy, located at 261 Pond Path, on December 8 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The credit card was previously stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Moriches Park Tennis Court, located at 5 Vineyard Ct., St. James.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.