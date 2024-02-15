Suffolk D.A.: Calverton man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for near-fatal stabbing

Ronald Oscal Cruz Pleaded Guilty Last Month to Stabbing a Riverhead Man

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 14 that Ronald Oscal Cruz, 31, of Calverton, was sentenced to eight and one-half years in prison after pleading guilty to Assault in the First Degree, for stabbing a 37-year-old Riverhead man with a kitchen knife causing severe physical injuries including the removal of a portion of the victim’s pancreas.

“Thankfully for the quick action of the police officer here, the defendant was arrested before anyone was killed and the victim received vital emergency care,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We will not tolerate such violence in Suffolk County.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on July 18, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Oscal Cruz stabbed the victim multiple times in the back with a large kitchen knife. A plainclothes police officer observed Oscal Cruz chasing the victim down Main Street in Riverhead. When the officer stopped Oscal Cruz, he was in possession of the kitchen knife covered in blood.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center and underwent three surgeries to control the bleeding from the lacerations to his stomach, spleen, pancreas, and colon.