Huntington Station teen arrested for posting a threat of mass harm on social media

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station student on Feb. 15 after she allegedly posted a threat of mass harm on social media.

Second Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Walt Whitman High School, located at 310 West Hills Road after a student allegedly made a threat of mass harm on social media. Officers located and isolated the 15-year-old female student, and an investigation was conducted. The student’s locker, book bag and home were searched. She was arrested at the school at approximately 12:35 p.m. Officers determined there was no credible threat.

The teenager was charged with Threat of Mass Harm, a Class B Misdemeanor, and will be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date.