Police seek man wanted for Medford hit-and-run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly drove his jeep into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a Medford store.

A man was driving a grey Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot of Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, when his vehicle allegedly struck an unoccupied parked car causing an estimated $1000 in damage on May 30 at approximately 5 p.m. The man in the Jeep fled the scene without stopping.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.