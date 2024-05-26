Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Medford

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating and hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Medford on May 25.

A man was crossing County Road 101, at the intersection of Southaven Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes at approximately 8:35 p.m. The vehicle continued northbound without stopping. The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854- 8542 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.