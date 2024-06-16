Home Police & Fire Motorcyclist seriously injured in Holtsville motor vehicle crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Holtsville motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously
injured a motorcyclist in Holtsville on June 16.
Annalynn Wood-Gruber was driving a 2010 Honda sedan westbound on Long Island Avenue when she
attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Waverly Avenue and collided with a eastbound traveling 2013
Honda motorcycle at 12:50 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle, Antonio Argueta, 52, of Bellport, was transported via ambulance to Stony
Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. Wood-Gruber, 21, of Holtsville,
was not injured.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.