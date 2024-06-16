Motorcyclist seriously injured in Holtsville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously

injured a motorcyclist in Holtsville on June 16.

Annalynn Wood-Gruber was driving a 2010 Honda sedan westbound on Long Island Avenue when she

attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Waverly Avenue and collided with a eastbound traveling 2013

Honda motorcycle at 12:50 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, Antonio Argueta, 52, of Bellport, was transported via ambulance to Stony

Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. Wood-Gruber, 21, of Holtsville,

was not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.