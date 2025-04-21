AAA Northeast reports gasoline prices on Long Island hold steady while other areas fall

As of April 21, all local gasoline prices are a penny to three cents lower than a week ago, except Long Island which held steady, according to a report from AAA Northeast. The national average fell three cents.

The AAA Fuel Prices website shows today’s New York City average at $3.09 per gallon, a penny less than last week. Connecticut is also down one cent at $3.04. Long Island remains flat at $2.99. New Jersey is down three cents to $2.97.

Prices continue lower on weak demand. Last week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Americans consumed just 8.46 million barrels of gasoline per day—a slight uptick of 37,000 barrels a day over the prior week, but still trailing 2024’s pace by roughly 200,000 barrels a day. Next week’s figures, which will include data encompassing the Easter holiday, will be closely watched by market analysts to see if demand breaks out of the spring doldrums.

“As demand has continued to stay soft, refiners have dialed back gasoline production to keep a floor beneath pump prices, which are the lowest for this time of year since 2021,” said Robert Sinclair of AAA Northeast. “Across the country, drivers are spending between 50 and 60 cents less per gallon than this time last year.”

On April 21, Mississippi and Tennessee have the lowest prices in the nation, at $2.68 and $2.70, respectively. California and Hawaii hold the highest prices in the nation this week at $4.84 and $4.50, respectively.

