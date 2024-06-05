Fountaingate Gardens in Commack hosts Health and Fitness Fair

In celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, Cormack’s Fountaingate Gardens, an independent living community for active adults 62 years and better, hosted a Health and Fitness Fair filled with fun, fitness and informative activities to promote wellness and longevity on May 29.

“We are thrilled with the incredible success of our first Senior Health and Fitness Fair. We had a great turnout and enthusiastic participation from our community members, underscoring the importance of promoting successful aging through healthy, active lifestyles,” said John Mastacciuola, Executive Director of Fountaingate Gardens. “As a Blue Zone-inspired community, we are committed to fostering an environment that supports longevity and well-being. This event is a testament to our dedication to creating a healthier, happier future for our seniors.”

The inaugural expo featured:

Fitness Classessuitable for all levels of ability, including a member-favorite Stretch and Tone class and Chair Yoga, both held outdoors on the community’s rotunda. This area of the campus features the backdrop of a tranquil nature preserve, with native wildflowers, a cascading stream and a waterfall.

“Move it or Lose it!” Interactive Discussion that focused on the importance of regular physical activity for maintaining health and mobility as we age. In addition, FountaingateGardens’ wellness experts provided practical tips and answered questions, followed by a live exercise demonstration that got everyone moving.

Smoothie-Making Bikewhere participants pedaled their way to a delicious and nutritious smoothie! This unique activity playfully and interactively highlights the joy of combining exercise with healthy eating.

Blue Zone-inspired Food Tastingcourtesy of Fountaingate Gardens’ culinary team. Attendees had the unique opportunity to sample delicious and nutritious fare inspired by the Blue Zones, regions throughout the world known for their high longevity rates and healthy lifestyles. The sampling menu featured wholesome, plant-based dishes rich in nutrients, designed to fuel both body and mind, such as tabouleh salad, crudité cups and hummus dips.

A Wide Variety of Long Island Vendors showcasing health and wellness products, services and resources specifically tailored for seniors.

“Today’s event at Fountaingate Gardens highlights how special they make every day for us members,” said Sheila Maiman, a founding member of Long Island’s newest Life Plan Community . “I’ve met so many new people here and have gotten involved in so many things! It’s wonderful and it all adds joy to your life.”

Photo attached, credit Fountaingate Gardens.

Additional Photos available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1j8kHEkkAbnQfdX-li80eaCaMClt1yCu7?usp=sharing

About Fountaingate Gardens

Fountaingate Gardens, sponsored by Gurwin Healthcare System, is an elegant, 129-apartment home independent living community located on Gurwin’s 36-acre campus in Commack. The addition of Fountaingate Gardens completes Gurwin’s Life Plan Community vision of providing Long Islanders with independent living and assisted living options, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, memory care and other healthcare services — all on one campus.

Fountaingate Gardens offers a vibrant, Blue Zone-inspired lifestyle for longevity for active adults aged 62 years and older. The community is comprised of beautiful apartment homes, myriad wellness-focused amenities and programs, and offers future financial and healthcare security, providing predictable monthly expenses and access to higher levels of care right on campus if ever needed. Visit FountaingateLI.org to learn more about this unique senior independent living community or call 631-715-2693.