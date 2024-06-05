Wanted for Lake Grove Petit Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store last month.

Two men allegedly stole headlamps from DICK’S Sporting Goods, located in the Smith Haven Mall on May 20 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The merchandise was valued at approximately $545.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.