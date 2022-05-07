Photo of the Week: Lilacs and Mother’s Day

Fred Drewes of Mount Sinai submitted this lovely photo on May 3. He writes, “The lilac shrubs in my yard have bloomed in time for Mother’s Day for 53 years. I’ve had the pleasure to cut bouquets and present these fragrant flowers to mothers of my life. Cutting lilacs from my own yard and presenting them to “Mom” makes the day a special celebration, as it should be.”

