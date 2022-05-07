WMHO’s Summer of Science returns
This summer, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Summer of Science returns to the Edwin Ernst Marine Conservation Center at West Meadow in Stony Brook. These open-air outdoor programs emphasize hands-on exploration of plant and animals species along the shoreline, student driven research projects, and scavenger hunts to compare & contrast the marsh and sandy beach habitats.
Salt Marsh Explorers (ages 6 to 9) runs from July18 to 22 and Salt Marsh Detectives (ages 10 to 12) runs from Aug. 15 to 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salt Marsh Scientists (ages 13 to 17) runs from Aug. 1 to 5 from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Registration is required for these programs. Depending on the program, cost per child is $275 to $325.
To learn more about Summer of Science programs, register your child, and to learn more about the WMHO, call 631-751-2244.