This summer, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Summer of Science returns to the Edwin Ernst Marine Conservation Center at West Meadow in Stony Brook. These open-air outdoor programs emphasize hands-on exploration of plant and animals species along the shoreline, student driven research projects, and scavenger hunts to compare & contrast the marsh and sandy beach habitats.

Salt Marsh Explorers (ages 6 to 9) runs from July18 to 22 and Salt Marsh Detectives (ages 10 to 12) runs from Aug. 15 to 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salt Marsh Scientists (ages 13 to 17) runs from Aug. 1 to 5 from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Registration is required for these programs. Depending on the program, cost per child is $275 to $325.

To learn more about Summer of Science programs, register your child, and to learn more about the WMHO, call 631-751-2244.