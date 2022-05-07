TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of May 5, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Centerport

■ A 2019 Honda Pilot valued at $20,000 was stolen from a driveway on Arthur Street in Centerport on April 26. The keys had been left inside the unlocked vehicle.

■ A resident on Coolidge Drive in Centerport reported that his 2017 Toyota Prius was stolen from his driveway on April 26. The vehicle, valued at $18,000, had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Centereach

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on April 26. A woman allegedly stole assorted cleaning products valued at $100.

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a man allegedly stole 12 cases of beer valued at $170 on April 26.

■ A customer shopping at Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that her wallet was stolen from her purse which had been left unattended in a shopping cart on April 30.

Cold Spring Harbor

■ A resident on Glen Way in Cold Spring Harbor called the police to report that his 2022 Mercedes Benz GLC300 was stolen from his driveway on April 30. The vehicle was valued at $55,000. The keys may have been left inside.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported that a man allegedly broke a lock to a cabinet on April 29 and stole Nintendo game cards valued at approximately $300 before fleeing. The lock was valued at $200.

■ A shoplifter was reported at Marshalls on Henry Street in Commack on April 29. A woman allegedly stole assorted clothing items valued at approximately $270.

Greenlawn

■ A resident on Massey Court in Greenlawn reported that his BMW X5 was stolen on April 26. The vehicle, which was left unlocked with the keys in it, was valued at $30,000.

Huntington Station

■ Prestige Auto Wraps & Detailing on West Pulaski Road in Huntington Station reported that a customer’s 2021 Jeep was stolen from the premises on April 29.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported that three men entered the store on April 24 and allegedly stole a Cricut cutting machine valued at $430 and miscellaneous cleaning supplies totaling $150.

■ A customer at Dunkin Donuts on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that he left his 1998 Dodge Stratus running and unattended with the keys inside on April 25 and when he came out of the store the car was gone.

■ A customer shopping at Food Plaza on New York Avenue in Huntington Station on April 26 reported that her cell phone was stolen from her unattended pocketbook.

■ USA Gas on New York Avenue in Huntington Station called the police on April 28 to report that a man allegedly pumped $80 worth of gas and left without paying.

Lake Grove

■ A resident on Chester Street in Lake Grove called the police on April 26 to report that someone stole four ADT security key pads from a bin in their yard. The items were valued at $300.

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a grand larceny on April 26. Three women and a man allegedly stole miscellaneous clothing valued at over $2100.

■ Victoria’s Secret at the Smith Haven Mall called the police to report that two women allegedly stole assorted apparel valued at approximately $2,000 on April 29.

■ Verizon Wireless at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that man entered the store and allegedly stole an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $1,100 on April 18.

Mount Sinai

■ Rite Aid on Nesconset Highway in Mount Sinai reported that two men allegedly stole 16 cases of assorted beers valued at $270 on April 25.

Nesconset

■ A Samsung Galaxy tablet with a case was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on April 27.

Port Jefferson Station

■ Assorted hand tools and a pair of sunglasses valued at approximately $2150 were allegedly stolen from a building under construction at Brightview Senior Living on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station on April 26.

St. James

■ A resident on Woodlawn Avenue in St. James reported that a 2016 Yamaha Quad YFZ450R was stolen from their backyard shed on April 27. The vehicle was valued at $8,000.

South Setauket

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on April 29. A man and a woman allegedly stole eight LEGO sets and cans of Enfamil. The merchandise was valued at $1,165.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON