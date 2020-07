LUCKY DOG

Gladys Siegel of East Setauket took this adorable photo of her dog on July 13. She writes, ‘This is Scout. She is 8 1/2 years young. She loves having me home during this strange time and especially loves taking car rides down to Stony Brook Harbor in the early morning or at the end of a beautiful day. She is easy to photograph, too, because she knows how to hold a pose!’