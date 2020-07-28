East Setauket Strong’s Neck Colonial Overlooking Little Bay !

With 1.19 acres of waterfront overlooking Little Bay. This 11 room home amazes with magnificent views from every window. The first floor master en-suite features French doors that open to a wooden deck overlooking the bay. The sunny and beautifully appointed open concept kitchen flows seamlessly into the formal dining room. The comfortably situated den has a brick fireplace, with French doors that open to a covered porch. The home, at 26 Cemetery Lane, has 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and loft or home office space on the second floor, all overlooking the bay. This Strong’s Neck property is private and tranquil, offering vacation-style living year-round.

Three Village SD # 1, MLS# 3213320. $1,049,000

