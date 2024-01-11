Photo of the Week

A BEACON OF LIGHT

John Dielman of East Setauket recently captured this incredible birds-eye view of the Old Field Point Lighthouse using a drone.

The 154-year-old building overlooking the Long Island Sound is one of 36 properties in New York and the only one on Long island to be nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Dec 29.

“Identifying these resources and adding them to our historic registers expands our ongoing understanding of our shared history and are important reminders of the innovation, passion, and lived experiences of New Yorkers who came before us,” said Hochul.

Originally fueled by oil, the 50-foot tall light station is now unmanned and relies on electricity, but remains an active lighthouse and also serves as the Old Field Village Hall on the first floor.

