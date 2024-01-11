Times … and dates: January 11 to January 18 2024

Thursday Jan. 11

Art History lecture

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Second Thursday series with a free art history lecture by Kevin McEvoy on Leonardo da Vinci from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light snacks will be served. No reservations are required to attend. 631-751-7707

Art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for Coalescence, an art exhibit featuring a selection of works by painter Paul Jay Edelson and sculptor Arthur Bernstein, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be on view from January 11 to February 18. 631-751-2676, www.gallernorth.org. See more on page B14.

Friday Jan. 12

Game Night

Celebrate St. James will host a Game Night for adults at the Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an evening playing board games and card games with light refreshments. $10 donation. To register visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 631-984-0201.

Grounds and Sounds concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket welcomes Pete Mancini and the Hillside Airmen in concert with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Open mic starts at 8 p.m. Refreshments available for purchase. Tickets are $15 per person at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door on the night of the event.

Saturday Jan. 13

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series continues at All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. The featured poet will be Suffolk County’s Teen Poet Ella Scarlett O’Connor. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Superheroes of the Sky

Join Jim at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown from 11 a.m. to noon for a walking tour while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about Bald Eagles, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 adults, $5 children. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with eGALitarian Brass, a New York based ensemble comprised of female brass players, at 6 p.m. Program will feature a diverse program of new music for brass from Renaissance music by Hildegard von Bingen and Leonora Duarte, to more groove-oriented works by Gwyneth Walker and their bass trombonist Gina Benalcazar Lopez. They will also perform tangos by Astor Piazzolla, Episodes and more. Free. Please bring a can of food to help feed the hungry in our community. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Sunday Jan. 14

PJVC Exhibit Reception

Join the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson for a reception for its latest historical installation, Rivets & Rails, on the second floor Gallery from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Port Jefferson Harbor Education & Arts Conservancy and curated by Village Historian Chris Ryon, the exhibit will be on view daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Feb. 28. 631-473-4778

Northport Historical Society lecture

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport kicks off its Lecture Series with a presentation by Brian E. O’Connor, author of Death By Fire And Ice at 2 p.m. O’Connor discusses the harrowing tale of the ill-fated steamboat Lexington, whose tragic sinking in 1840 still haunts Long Island to this day. The presentation will be followed by audience Q&A. Copies of Death By Fire And Ice will be available for purchase and signing after the event. Refreshments will be served.$10 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org. 631-757-9859

Joe Piket and the Storm in Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Joe Piket and the Storm from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon

Town of Brookhaven will host its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Luncheon at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from noon to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served followed by an opportunity to participate in an onsite community service project. Tickets are $20 adults, $5 kids and youth. To register, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov/MLK. 631-451-6963

Tuesday Jan. 16

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of The Story of Film in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Needle Felting Workshop

Huntington Historical Society will present a Needle Felting Workshop in the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Join local fiber artist Michele Miroff and learn how to create an adorable needle felted wool snowman. $40 per person, $35 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesday Jan. 17

Business Workshop

Ever wish you could own your own business, but have no idea where to begin? Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to learn the basics of setting up a business, including legal entities, business plans, insurance, marketing and more. Presented by SCORE. Register by calling 631-585-9393 x 558.

Thursday Jan. 18

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series in the Reichert Planetarium tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Rachel Miller an accomplished blacksmith and co-owner of Spirit Ironworks in Bayport, will discuss Restoring Historic Ironwork, with a focus on Samuel Yellin. Miller will guide the audience through the history and craftsmanship of Yellin’s works at the Vanderbilt Estate, Mansion, and Museum. Tickets are $10 per person (members free) at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

Alfred Hitchcock Perspective

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington in celebrating Alfred Hitchcock from Jan. 12 to 18 with the screening of six films including North by Northwest on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., The Birds on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., The Man Who Knew Too Much on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Blackmail on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m., To Catch a Thief on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and The 39 Steps on Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Gin Game’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents D.L. Colburn’s The Gin Game from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed as a mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, The Gin Game shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table. The production stars Theatre Three veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See more on page B13.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 13 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Vendors Wanted

■ Town of Brookhaven seeks vendors for a Health Fair at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Jan. 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 vendor registration fee. For an application, visit BrookhavenNY/gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.

Class Reunion

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].