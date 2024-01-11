Dix Hills school custodian arrested after exposing himself on social media

Suffolk County Police arrested an elementary school custodian on Jan. 10 after he allegedly posted a video soliciting sex and exposing himself on social media while working at the school.

Thomas Winberry live steamed video of himself allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself while working as a custodian at Otsego Elementary School, located at 55 Otsego Ave. in Dix Hills, on January 9 at 9:15 p.m.

Following an investigation, Special Victims Section detectives arrested Winberry, 34, of West Islip, and charged him with allegedly Public Lewdness. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Special Victim’s Section at 631-852-6531.