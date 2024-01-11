Update: Police issue Silver Alert for missing Melville woman

Update: Altomare Fornuto has been located unharmed.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Melville woman who suffers from cardiac issues.

Altomare Fornuto, 90, was last seen driving a tan Nissan Maxima with New York State license plate CAN 7602 near the intersection of Newbridge Road and Hempstead Turnpike East, in East Meadow, on January 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Fornuto resides at 1603 Shannon Way.

Fornuto is white, 5 feet tall, and 100 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Fornuto’s location to call 911 or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.