Narwhal Ball returns to The Whaling Museum Feb. 4

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor is bringing back its Narwhal Ball for a second year in a row on Sunday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (10:30 a.m. for members). This popular winter celebration promises to excite guests with arctic tales and treasures including a very special guest from the north, the icy queen Elsa.

The museum will welcome visitors into a magical winter wonderland with snowflakes and glittering lights throughout the museum. To further immerse visitors in the icy feels of winter, the museum’s workshop will once again be fashioned into an old school ice cream parlor serving two flavors of delicious Original Recipe Ice Cream courtesy of Kilwin’s of Huntington. Every ticket includes a scoop to sit and enjoy.

Guests will learn all about arctic creatures through interactive presentations where polar animal tusks will be exhibited for exploring. The museum education team will share facts and engage kids in the wonderment of the world’s coldest regions.

Throughout the museum, participants will find lots of frosty crafts to make and take and fun arctic learning activities. Crafts will include Painting with Ice, a beloved activity where kids can let their creativity shine like the Northern Lights! Guests will make a stop at the Wheel of Fortune: Arctic Edition activity table where they can challenge their knowledge of arctic creatures and win a prize. More crafts and activities await Narwhal Ball-goers at every turn including some new surprises for this year.

Guests will gather around as Elsa shares Nordic tales from her icy domain. When not sharing fascinating tales of encounters with polar creatures and brave adventurers, Elsa will be waiting to meet guests in front of a snow filled backdrop, a perfect photo opportunity.

“Narwhals have inspired story tellers for thousands of years with thoughts of unicorns and mystical creatures galore. This event is a celebration of awe-inspiring arctic animals, shimmering snow-covered lands and the adventurers that explored these icy places. We can’t wait to share it with you!” said Brenna McCormick-Thompson, Curator of Education at The Whaling Museum.

The Whaling Museum is selling limited timed tickets online until Friday, February 2 at noon at $20 per child, $8 adults, $6 seniors; $15 per child, $5 adults/seniors for museum members. Tickets at the door will be $25 per child, $8 adults, $6 seniors; $20 per child, $5 adults/senior for museum members. To order, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For further information, call 631-367-3418.