Suffolk County D.A. travels to Albany to urge lawmakers to pass ‘Deadly Driving Bill’

“Public safety isn’t just about responding when tragedy strikes; it’s also about prevention. Albany County has seen far too many fatal traffic crashes in recent years that were completely avoidable,” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares. “The Deadly Driving Bill would allow this office to engage in prevention by streamlining the process for prosecuting drugged driving cases. As amateur chemists escalate their efforts to poison our community, we in law enforcement must also escalate our efforts to stop them, which requires leaders to provide us with the laws and tools to do our jobs.”

“Drugged driving is not a mistake. It’s a selfish and dangerous act. It doesn’t matter whether the drugs are on a list or not. It only matters that they make the driver dangerous. The party may end but the consequences of drugged driving can last a lifetime,” said Onondaga District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. “Please join me in supporting this life saving piece of legislation sponsored by Assembly Transportation Chair Bill Magnarelli and Senator John Mannion.”

“The Deadly Driving Bill is common sense legislation, and I am proud to support such a proposal that values public safety,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Illegal drugs and narcotics are always evolving, and this legislation ensures that law enforcement and the courts can stay on top of all impairing substances without awaiting time-consuming updates to the New York Public Health Law. Those who drive impaired choose to consume mind-altering substances before driving their vehicle, putting countless lives at risk. We must be able to hold these deadly drivers accountable, and when appropriate, help connect them with services if they are struggling with substance abuse disorder of any kind.”