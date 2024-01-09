Suffolk D.A. Tierney announces bipartisan legislative package to fight the fentanyl overdose crisis

“Opioid Overdose is the leading cause of death for young people aged 18-50. This is a crisis. While legislation will never be the sole solution, these common sense changes will save lives,” said District Attorney Tierney. “It is our moral and ethical duty, at the very least, to ask each of our elected officials to consider these bills. Work with us. More importantly, listen to and talk to these families. What New York is doing now is not working and young people are dying at alarming rates. I thank this bi-partisan group of legislators for taking action to deal with this crisis.”

“We have many different tools in our toolbox to combat fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, but one tool is missing: a specific statute that provides us with a clear path to charge dealers for deaths that occur when they sell, deliver, or administer their poison,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. “Dealers must be held accountable, not only for selling dangerous illicit drugs, but for taking lives and ripping apart families. I am proud to join Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in supporting this package of bills that will help us save lives and get justice for victims.”

“For far too long, the deadly scourge of fentanyl and opioid overdoses has ravaged our communities and cut countless lives short,” said Assemblyman Steve Stern. “This epidemic is one of the defining issues of our time, and policy makers have a moral obligation to act swiftly and prevent these senseless tragedies. That is why I’m so proud to partner with Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, and my Long Island colleagues in the Senate, on a historic bi- partisan package of legislation that will have a real impact on the health and safety of our residents. We stand here today united in our support for commonsense measures that will hold drug dealers accountable for the true cost of their activities, significantly diminish the open availability of these dangerous drugs on our streets and give district attorneys the necessary tools to work up the criminal chain to the suppliers. We urge our colleagues in the Legislature, regardless of their party affiliation, to join us in passing these critically important initiatives, which will stem the rising tide of overdose deaths in our state and hopefully serve as a model for communities throughout our country that are dealing with these very same challenges.”