Kids Korner: Jan. 11 to 18, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Discover Your Senses: Camouflage, Sounds, Textures, & 5 Senses on Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Sunday Funday at Sweetbriar

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Sunday Funday: Tropical Rainforest on Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Join them for an adventure to the tropical rainforest and meet some amazing tropical animals there. $15 per child $5 per adult. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Discovery Day Workshop

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson invites young scientists to explore the fascinating world of chemical reactions on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Discover the science of polymers by creating your very own plastic, learn how diffusion works, roll up your sleeves for some colorful tie-dye magic and more. This hands-on, exciting program is perfect for children in grades 2 through 6. $40 per child. To register, visit www.longislandexplorium.org. 631-331-3277

Scavenger Hunt

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Kid’s Scavenger Hunt on Jan. 15 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Explore the hatchery and aquarium to find the animal that completes the rhyme! Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children. 516-692-6768

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Snowflakes are Falling

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled Snowflakes are Falling for children ages 3 to 5 on Jan. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, call 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Jack and the Beanstalk — or The Boy Who Cried “Giant!” from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. A handful of magic beans starts our hero and his best friend, Filpail the Cow, on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the Castle in the Sky with Jack as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Princess Bride’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Princess Bride, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love, who must find her after a long separation and save her, on Jan. 14 at noon. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.