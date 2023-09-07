FREE FOOD DELIVERY

John Dielman captured this amazing shot of a male osprey heading back to its nest with a fish in its talons on Sept. 3 in his hometown of East Setauket.

One of the larger birds of prey, ospreys have an average wingspan of five feet. Fish represent about 99 percent of their diet. According to The National Wildlife Federation, after an osprey catches a fish, it arranges its feet to turn the fish so it faces head-first. This reduces aerodynamic drag, making the fish easier to carry.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]