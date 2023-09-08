Hauppauge football overpowers Rocky Point

Rocky Point’s Ryan Meyers goes the distance. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge’s Gershon Diaz powers his way up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge’s Christian Russo powers his way up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown, Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Ryan Meyers scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Ryan Meyers goes the distance. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge’s Christian Russo breaks to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Liam Reisinger bolts through a hole. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Mark Byrnes goes up for the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Ryan Meyers makes the catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s AJ Aschettino lunges for extra yardage. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Liam Reisinger looks for an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point quarterback Jeremy Graham throws over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge’s Christian Russo cuts to the inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s AJ Aschettino breaks free and goes the distance. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge senior John Margolies bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Hauppauge’s John Margolies turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Ryan Meyers scrambles out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point quarterback Jeremy Graham scrambles out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
A student-musician performs during Rocky Point’s season opener at home against Hauppauge Friday, Sept. 1. Photo by Bill Landon
A student-musician performs during Rocky Point’s season opener at home against Hauppauge Friday, Sept. 1. Photo by Bill Landon

It was a high scoring game when the Hauppauge Eagles swooped in for a road game against the Rocky Point Eagles in the season opener, but Hauppauge exploded in the second quarter and never looked back, securing a 61-22 victory in the League III matchup Friday, Sept. 1. 

John Margolies led the way for Hauppauge with three touchdowns along with a pick six for another score. Teammate Christian Russo had 185 yards rushing on 12 carries for three touchdowns of his own.

Rocky Point quarterback Jeremy Graham scored on a short yardage run and threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Hauppauge retakes the field Friday night, Sept. 8, when they’ll host Amityville at 6 p.m. Rocky Point travels to East Hampton the following day with a 2 p.m. start.

– Photos by Bill Landon

