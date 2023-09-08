NEVER FORGET: 9/11 memorial ceremonies on the North Shore

Twenty-two years ago, the United States changed forever when hijacked jetliners crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At Ground Zero in New York City, the traditional reading of names of each victim will being at 8:30 a.m. this year at the 9/11 Memorial and the following ceremonies will be held on the North Shore to honor the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that will live forever in our hearts.

Centereach

The Centereach Fire Department, 9 South Washington Ave., Centereach invites the community to join them on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. for its annual 9/11 Memorial Services and candle lighting ceremony. 631-588-8652

Coram

Join the Coram Fire Department, 202 Middle Country Road, Coram for a remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. 631-732-5733.

East Northport

The East Northport Fire Department, 1 Ninth Ave., East Northport will host two 9/11 memorial services on Sept. 11 — a morning ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and an evening candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. 631-261-0360

Huntington

The public is invited to join Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, Town officials, members of the Huntington Veterans Advisory Board, and Veterans of all wars, for a 9/11 Memorial Service at the Heckscher Park 9/11 memorial, 147 Main St., Huntington on Sept. 10 at noon. 631-351-3012

Mount Sinai

The Mt. Sinai Fire Department will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony at its headquarters, 746 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. 631-473-2418

Nesconset

The 9/11 Responders Remembered Park, 316 Nesconset Blvd., Nesconset will host its annual memorial service and naming ceremony on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. 631-724-3320

Port Jefferson

— The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Vigiano Brothers Lodge 3436 invite the community to join them for a candlelight remembrance of 9/11 at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Candles and refreshments will be provided. 631-928-7489

— The Port Jefferson Fire Department, 115 Maple Ave., Port Jefferson will hold a 9/11 memorial service on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. 631-473-8910.

Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Fire Department will host a ceremony at the 9/11 Community Memorial, at the corner of Route 25A and Tesla Street in Shoreham, on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. 631-744-4102

Selden

The Selden Fire Department, 44 Woodmere Place will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept.11 at 7 p.m. 631-732-1234

Setauket

The Setauket Fire Department will conduct a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Hook and Ladder Company 1, Station 3, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. followed by refreshments in the firehouse. Call 631-941-4900, ext. 1043

Smithtown

The Town of Smithtown will hold a Remembrance ceremony at 9/11 Memorial Park, located on Main Street (North Side) between Bank Street and Landing Avenue, Smithtown on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. 631-360-7600

— Compiled by Heidi Sutton