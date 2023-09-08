Long Island Game Farm to host Bobo’s Bon Voyage party

The Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children’s Zoo, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville invites the community to Bobo’s Bon Voyage Party on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

This fundraising event is being presented by the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc., the Game Farm’s new non-profit arm. Funds from the event will support the construction of a heated and air-conditioned giraffe house big enough to accommodate two giraffes, and offer year-round public programming to raise awareness of this incredible yet endangered species.

“It has long been a dream of ours to host giraffes year-round at the Long Island Game Farm,” shares president Melinda Novak. “To further our goal of connecting people to wildlife, a year-round giraffe house will allow us space to keep two giraffes comfortably and present programming that will educate the public on these gentle giants.”

“Bobo the Giraffe is one of our most popular residents in the summer months, and we hope his loyal fans will join us in sending him off for the season to warmer climates in South Carolina. Perhaps next year, he will be a permanent resident of the game farm!” added Novak.

The party will feature beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres, music by the East End Trio, animal encounters with Bobo the Giraffe, Speedy the Tortoise, Snappy the Alligator, and Irwin & Susie the Wallabies, and auction of art created especially by game farm animals.

Formed in 2023, the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc.’s mission is to connect people with wildlife and the natural environment, and to support the work of the Long Island Game Farm. The game farm is also a supporter of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation’s efforts to secure a future for all giraffe populations in the wild and will also donate a portion of ticket sales that week to the nonprofit organization.

Tickets begin at $150 per person. Sponsorship packages are also available. Details and tickets can be found at www.longislandgamefarm.com.