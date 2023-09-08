The Shoppes at East Wind hosts annual scarecrow contest

This fall during the month of October, put your creativity to the test and get in the spooky spirit at The Shoppes at East Wind 7th Annual Scarecrow Contest! Registration is open all — individuals, groups, families, or professionals. Local business sponsorship is also available. Your creation can win first, second or third place. Registration is free and due by Sept. 20.

The public can vote for their favorite scarecrow from Oct. 1 to 26. Ballots can be found at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. Winners will be notified on Oct. 26. See your winning scarecrow at their Safe Trick or Treat Halloween event on Oct. 31.

For more information on the Scarecrow Contest, call 631-846-2372 or email [email protected].