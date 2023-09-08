SCPD’s 4th Precinct hosts September community meeting

By Nasrin Zahed

The Suffolk County Police Department’s 4th Precinct held its first community meeting following the summer season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Smithtown Library.

The meeting was set as an opportunity for the department to connect with community members, giving an overview of Suffolk’s recent crime trends and the department’s continued efforts.

Inspector David Regina, commanding officer of the 4th Precinct, and Capt. Richard Roseo put together a 30-point presentation detailing the major goings-on within Suffolk County.

Regina started the presentation with the growing issue of street racing, otherwise known as “takeovers,” throughout the area. The monopolization of roadways, parking lots and bridges by car enthusiasts is being spread through social media platforms. These groups congregate at decided locations where they engage in illegal car shows and dangerous performative displays.

Regina went on to discuss underage tobacco sales and the issue of vaping among teens. SCPD is taking measures to cut down on smoke/vape shops selling their products to community youths.

Through a program that had minors acting as volunteers in these transactions, police said they were able to weed out establishments willing to sell to underage individuals.

SCPD has also found that some smoke/vape shops are doubling as “backdoor” marijuana dispensaries. Although marijuana is legal in New York state, there are still parameters that allow for the possession, sale and use to be considered illegal and grounds for arrest.

Regina dedicated much of the discussion to the increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes over the last year, emphasizing the steps officers take when investigating accidents to ensure no drugs or alcohol are involved with the cause.

He applauded all his department officers and their professionalism in the line of work, highlighting that there is much more to police work than what the public might see and that interdepartmental conversations and outside help are crucial to the resolution of cases and the continued safety of our community.

The inspector took a moment to discuss how the precinct is also trying to give back to officers who show dedication in their line of work, such as through a ceremony held by the Theodore Roosevelt Association.

Detective Sgt. James Stapleton, the 2023 recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Police Award, was recognized for his willingness to return to duty following his cancer diagnosis in 2021. Sadly, he died due to his condition but his family was able to accept the award on his behalf.

Members of the 4th Precinct stated that SCPD is working to be more involved with the community through one-on-one contact.

The 4th Precinct holds its community meetings on the first Tuesday of each month. From now until June, these meetings will review new reports, address community concerns and get to know the public.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Kings Park Library.