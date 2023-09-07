Latest exhibit at the Reboli Center for Art and History paints a story

The community is invited to an art reception on September 9.

Up next at the Reboli Center for Art and History is a unique exhibit titled Every Picture Paints a Story by Mickey Paraskevas, on view now through Nov. 5.

Mickey Paraskevas is an American illustrator, cartoonist and animation producer, who is best known for co-creating with his late mother Betty the animated children’s television series, Maggie and the Ferocious Beast. Together they authored more than 20 children’s books.

Paraskevas has worked for 32 years for Dan’s Papers, and has had about 120 cover paintings for the publication. In addition, he has been featured in Time, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek, Town & Country, Esquire, The Washington Post and The New York Times. He obtained his bachelor’s and Master of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts.

The exhibit is comprised of almost 365 paintings by Paraskevas that he did each day in 2022. While his work was included in the 2020 exhibition of “Dan’s Covers” show, this is the first time that he is doing a solo exhibit at the Reboli Center.

“I am very proud of my association with this art center and it’s a beautiful location,” said Paraskevas.

Paraskevas’ new exhibit features vibrant landscapes, animals and still life paintings. During the last 12 years, most of his work has been digital, be it a children’s book or an animated series. Although he loved what he was doing, he missed the physical act of painting.

“I missed getting up every morning and simply applying paint to paper or canvas. I was burned out working on the iPad,” he said.

He considered painting on a small scale so he could get the desire to paint out of his system. On January 1, 2022, he made New Year’s resolution -a painting a day for the month. He took several small 8×8 canvases and started a project that was to last a month. He thought that was a realistic goal — he would have 31 small paintings by the end of the month. Then he thought that maybe he could do this longer and if he did it for a year, he would have 365 small paintings, which he accomplished at his studio in Southampton and now most will be on display at The Reboli Center.

“We are so delighted that Mickey Paraskevas has chosen The Reboli Center to showcase his works of art. His massive collection pairs well with the Joseph Reboli originals that will also be on display,” said Lois Reboli, founder and president of The Reboli Center.

The community is invited to an opening reception on Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to view the show and meet the artist. In addition, Paraskevas will be back at The Reboli Center for a Third Friday art talk on Sept. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss his painting a day project and to answer questions. No reservations are required for either event, but seating will be limited, and refreshments will be served.

The Reboli Center, 64 Main St., Stony Brook is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 631- 751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.