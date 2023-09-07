Shelter Pet of the Week: Hannibal

MEET HANNIBAL

This week’s featured shelter pet is Hannibal, also known as Hanni, who is up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Hanni is a five year-old Male Pit Mix who is bursting with energy. He is fun-loving, social, and very active. He loves to be outside and chase balls, but a future home should keep a close eye on him, as he may try and escape to look for new friends. Some of Hanni’s favorite activities include sunbathing, going for walks, and riding in the car. He has dealt with a few ear infections, as well as some light allergies. Hannibal has lived with other dogs in the past, and should get along with other pets and older children as long as they respect his space. A wonderful guy like Hannibal deserves a loving family, and we know that perfect home is out there somewhere for him.

If you would like to meet Hanni, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting which includes a Meet and Greet Room, dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.