MASTER OF DISGUISE

While removing a downed tree on the Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail during a Friends of the Greenway cleanup on Aug. 19, Gretchen Oldrin-Mones of Stony Brook spotted this praying mantis and snapped a photo with her iPhone. She writes, “It was almost invisible on a small brown branch, but as it moved to a green leaf it stopped and posed for this ‘portrait.’

