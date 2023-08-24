Center Moriches woman arrested for Leandra’s Law

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Aug. 23 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Shirley with four children who were ages 13 to less than one year old in the vehicle.

Martha Acostamaldonado was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot on William Floyd Parkway, when she was pulled over for a traffic violation near Roeneck Court, at 8:36 p.m. Following a sobriety test, The Safe-T Team determined that the driver was allegedly intoxicated and arrested her. Acostamaldonado, 36, of Center Moriches, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The children were released to the custody of a family member and the vehicle was impounded.