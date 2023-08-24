By Heidi Sutton

Traditional Greek food, music and dancing will take center stage as the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson hosts its 62nd annual Greek Festival on church grounds tonight, Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m.

A celebration of Greek culture, the four-day event will feature a variety of vendors, fireworks, church tours, live Greek music and dancing, games of chance and carnival rides by Newton Shows. Pay-one-price bracelets for the rides may be purchased in advance at www.newtonshows.com.

Authentic mouth-watering foods such as gyros, tyropita (cheese pie), moussaka, souvlaki, and spanakopita (spinach pie) will be served up, along with sweet desserts such as galaktoboureko, koulourakia, baklava and loukoumades, a fried dough pastry favorite.

One of the main attractions at the festival is the over-the-top sweepstakes that the church holds every year. This year 200 prizes will be awarded from cars — a 2023 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 C4 is first prize — to an Apple Watch, 10″ Samsung Tablet, Smart TV, Ring Security Camera, a fire pit, Nintendo Switch, Robot Roomba, espresso machine, Michael Kors handbag, Coach handbag, cash prizes and more. Tickets for the sweepstakes are $100 each and are limited to 4,499 tickets. The drawing will be held on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.

The event is also an opportunity to see traditional Greek dance performances by the St. John’s Hellenic Dancers who will take to the dance floor on Saturday at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be held on Friday and Saturday nights at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.

Free shuttle buses will pick up attendees from Ward Melville High School, 380 Old Town Road, East Setauket to transport them to festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. Parking is also available at BASF Corporation across the street from the church at 361 Sheep Pasture Road and at Head Start at 400 Sheep Pasture Road. Handicapped parking is available at the church. Admission to the festival is $2 per person; children under 12 can attend for free.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption is located at 430 Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson. For more information, call the church office at 631-473-0894 or visit www.portjeffgreekfest.com.