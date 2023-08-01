Photo of the Week

SETTING SUN

Moments after Elisa Hendrey of Sound Beach snapped this sunset during a recent visit to Mount Sinai Harbor, the weather suddenly turned violent.

She writes, “Wild wind gusts suddenly whipped across the water. Trees were swaying violently. I jumped in my car and took off for home, keeping an eye out for falling branches. Fortunately, there weren’t any, but my car was being pelted by twigs and at one point a gust of wind actually moved the car a bit. It was very strange listening to the wind and the ping of whatever small parts of trees were continuously hitting the car. A perfectly calm sunset scene turned violent with no warning whatsoever. I guess there was a message in that cloud bank!”

