‘Enter the Dragon’ returns to the big screen for 50th anniversary

Three screenings will be held at Regal Deer Park & IMAX.

By Heidi Sutton

Calling all Bruce Lee fans! In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the 1973 classic martial arts film Enter the Dragon will return to select movie theaters on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 16 courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series.

In Suffolk County, the film will only be screened at Regal Deer Park & IMAX, 1050 The Arches Circle at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 and at 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Bruce Lee explodes onto the screen in the film that rocketed him to international superstardom. Recruited by an intelligence agency, martial arts student Lee participates in a brutal tournament at a remote island fortress in an attempt to gather enough evidence to convict the international drug-trafficker responsible for the murder of his sister. In the now-classic fight-to-the-death finish, two men enter a mirrored maze, but only one will exit.

Directed by Robert Clouse from a screenplay written by Michael Allin, the film also stars Robert Wall, John Saxon, Bolo Yeung, Ahna Capri, Jim Kelly, Kien Shih, Angela Mao, and Peter Archer. Chuck Norris and Jackie Chan also make an appearance in the film, although they were uncredited.

Enter the Dragon was Lee’s final completed film appearance before his death on July 20, 1973 at the age of 32. An American and Hong Kong co-production, it premiered in Los Angeles one month later. It became one of the most profitable films of all time as well as the most successful martial arts film and cemented Bruce Lee’s legacy.

In 2004, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Each screening will include an exclusive introduction by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin who will discuss the seminal martial arts masterpiece’s unprecedented legacy, which made history as the first Kung Fu action film produced by a Hollywood studio. He will also highlight its meticulous fight sequences that continue to influence the genre to this day.

Special anniversary screenings continue with Rain Man on Sept. 17 and 20, The Birds on Oct. 22 and 23, Scarface on Nov. 12 and 15, and A Christmas Story on Dec. 10 and 13.

To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

See trailer of movie here.