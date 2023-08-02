The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook announces concert line-up for August

Located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, The Jazz Loft offers a month of great music in August:

Wednesday, August 2, at 1p.m.

Young at Heart: Bobby Darin

Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft Trio will be playing tunes honoring Bobby Darin for this month’s Young at Heart. Young at Heart is a monthly themed afternoon jazz concert series to help seniors enjoy and remember familiar tunes.

Tickets: $10

Wednesday, August 2

Jam Session at 7 p.m.

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach and Jazz musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage with fellow jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, August 3

Jazz Loft Big Band: Stomping at the Savoy

Stomping at the Savoy is a 17-piece big band directed by Tom Manuel, the band will be using a trumpet to celebrate the Lindy Hop Swing Craze of the 1940’s

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, August 9

Jam Session at 7 p.m.

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m.

Summer SWAP: Melanie Marod (vox) Ensemble

The Jazz Loft will be holding four outdoor Summer Swap concerts on the Jazz Loft front lawn throughout the summer. This show will feature the Equity Brass Band and is FREE!

The Summer Swap series is sponsored by Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine.

FREE on the Jazz Loft lawn

Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m.

Monteleone: The Art of Guitar: Opening Reception

John Monteleone is one of the world’s greatest guitar builders. John Monteleone, guitarist Steve Salerno, and guitarist Anthony Wilson play and discuss guitars in the collection.

FREE

Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Art of the Guitar: John Jorgenson Quintet

The John Jorgenson Quintet is an American gypsy jazz band led by guitarist John Jorgenson. The John Jorgenson Quintet will be performing at the festival!

Tickets: $40 General Admission

Saturday, August 12 at 12 p.m.

Art of the Guitar: Guitar Workshop John Monteleone and Steve Salerno

John Monteleone and Steve Salerno will be holding a guitar workshop.

FREE

Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m.

Art of the Guitar: Steve Salerno Trio

Steve Salerno is an active performer of Jazz and classical music. The Steve Salerno Trio which is led by Steve Salerno will be performing at the Art of the Guitar festival.

Tickets: $35 General Admission

Saturday, August 12 at 4 p.m.

Art of the Guitar: Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo

Frank Vignola is one of the most popular and sought after guitarists on the international music scene. Vinny Raniolo is best known for his accompanying skills and is a very high demand rhythm guitarist.

Tickets: $35 General Admission

Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

Art of the Guitar: The Dario Napoli Trio

Italian guitarist and composer Dario Napoli has built an international reputation in the world of gypsy jazz. The Dario Napoli Trio, led by Dario Napoli on lead guitar, Tommaso Papini on rhythm guitar, and Tonino De Sensi on bass will be performing.

Tickets: $35 General Admission

Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band

The 12 member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist Rich Iacona,and vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band. Iacona has added to the band’s repertoire with fresh and new arrangements that are performed at the Jazz Loft.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

Summer SWAP

The Jazz Loft will be holding four outdoor Summer Swap concerts on the Jazz Loft front lawn throughout the summer. This show will feature the Equity Brass Band and is FREE!

The Summer Swap series is sponsored by Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine.

FREE on the Jazz Loft lawn

Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Nicole Zuraitis Sings the Keely Smith Songbook

Nicole Zuraitis is a Grammy nominated American Jazz vocalist, pianist, songwriter, and arranger. Nicole will be performing with the Jazz Loft big band this month!

Tickets: $35 Adult, $30 Senior, $25 Student, $20 Children

Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

Nicole Zuraitis Sings the Keely Smith Songbook

Nicole Zuraitis is a Grammy nominated American Jazz vocalist, pianist, songwriter, and arranger. Nicole will be performing with the Jazz Loft big band this month!

Tickets: $35 Adult, $30 Senior, $25 Student, $20 Children

Wednesday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra

The 16-piece Interplay Jazz Orchestra performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

For tickets, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 631-751-1895.