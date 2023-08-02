Merchandise stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lake Grove

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four women who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store.

Four women allegedly stole approximately $880 worth of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 620 Smith Haven Mall, on June 17 at 6:55 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.