Photo of the Week Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityHolidaysPhotographyPort Times RecordTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Middle CountryTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by TBR Staff - December 25, 2021 0 31 Photo by Gerard Romano SILVER BELLS Gerard Romano of Port Jefferson Station was out with his camera on Dec. 17 ‘looking for something appropriate for the season’ when he spied these pretty bells adorning the door of the Belle Terre Village Hall and took the perfect shot. Happy Holidays! Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]