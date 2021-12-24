Recipe with video: Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Peels Arts & EntertainmentCookingFood & DrinkHolidays by TBR Staff - December 24, 2021 0 6 Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Peels Recipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of Sunkist Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Peels Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 1 hour Servings: 4 Ingredients: 4 Sunkist Navel oranges 3 cups water 1 1/2 cups sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste 1 cup dark chocolate, melted Directions: Rinse and dry oranges. Slice both ends off each orange. Using paring knife, carefully score each orange in quarters then remove peel from each section, trying not to get too much pith. Slice peels into 1/4-inch strips. Add to pot and cover with water and sugar; stir. Bring to boil. Turn heat to medium-low until water reaches soft simmer. Simmer 45 minutes. Add vanilla before turning off heat and stirring. Remove peels from syrup and cool on wire rack. Roll in sugar to coat. Dry at least 4 hours, or overnight. Dip candied orange peels one at a time in dark chocolate. Place on parchment paper to set up and harden. Store in airtight container. See video here.